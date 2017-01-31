In new White House, a look at Trump's inner circle

Since taking office 10 days ago, President Donald Trump has moved to consolidate power within a small cadre of close aides at the White House. He's added a senior political adviser to the National Security Council and appears to have cut out Cabinet secretaries from decision making on some of his top policies, including the immigration and refugee order that led to protests, legal challenges and temporary detention of some legal U.S. residents this weekend.

