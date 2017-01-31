In new White House, a look at Trump's inner circle
Since taking office 10 days ago, President Donald Trump has moved to consolidate power within a small cadre of close aides at the White House. He's added a senior political adviser to the National Security Council and appears to have cut out Cabinet secretaries from decision making on some of his top policies, including the immigration and refugee order that led to protests, legal challenges and temporary detention of some legal U.S. residents this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|TheIndependentMaj...
|1,489,126
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|tuffet
|236,328
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|6 min
|gwww
|107
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|Pete
|63,061
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|15 min
|Quirky
|411,127
|U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st...
|54 min
|inbred Genius
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC