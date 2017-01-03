How the AP-NORC poll on Barack Obama's legacy was conducted
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on Barack Obama's presidential legacy was conducted by NORC Dec. 14-19, 2016. It is based on online and telephone interviews of 1,017 adults who are members of NORC's nationally representative AmeriSpeak panel.
Obama's legacy will be world apology tours, his son Trayvon and how he saved the average family $2500 with obamacare.
Obama's "legacy" will be written in months rather than the usual years it takes for Presidential policies to affect the country's future. Thats because his "legacy" has been one of Presidential over reach with his use of a pen and a phone rather than the legislative process most other Presidents have done....... As such it will be easily dismantled with a pen and a phone...... The rest will be handled by a GOP controlled House/Senate.
Good-bye "legacy".
