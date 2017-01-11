GOP Senate to move forward on ObamaCa...

GOP Senate to move forward on ObamaCare repeal

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Republican-led Senate is poised to take a step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law despite anxiety among some GOP senators that they still haven't come up with an alternative. A procedural budget vote slated for late Wednesday or early Thursday would put the process in motion, triggering committee action to write repeal legislation that could come to a vote next month.

