GOP Senate to move forward on ObamaCare repeal
The Republican-led Senate is poised to take a step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law despite anxiety among some GOP senators that they still haven't come up with an alternative. A procedural budget vote slated for late Wednesday or early Thursday would put the process in motion, triggering committee action to write repeal legislation that could come to a vote next month.
