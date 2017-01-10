GOP gears up to reverse Obama policie...

GOP gears up to reverse Obama policies, including on Israel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Members of the 115th Congress will be sworn in at noon Tuesday, setting off an aggressive campaign by Republicans who control the House and Senate to dismantle eight years of US President Barack Obama's Democratic policies. The first and biggest target is Obama's signature health care law, which Republicans have long sought to gut and blamed as a primary cause for a lackluster economic recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 16 min Tramp629 130
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 20 min Listen 78
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min District 1 232,631
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 23 min Agents of Corruption 407,005
News U.S. expels 35 Russian officials in retaliation... 24 min Evilgelicalling 79
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... 33 min Twizzler937 19
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 46 min Licks7319 145
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr OBAMANATION 1,470,733
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,231

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC