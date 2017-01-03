Forceful and tearful, Obama says good...

Forceful and tearful, Obama says goodbye in emotional speech

12 hrs ago

Conceding disappointments during his presidency yet offering vigorous encouragement for the nation's future, Barack Obama issued an emotional defense Tuesday night of his vision to Americans facing a moment of anxiety and a dramatic change in leadership. Obama's valedictory speech in his hometown of Chicago was a public meditation on the trials and triumphs, promises kept and promises broken that made up his eight years in the White House.

