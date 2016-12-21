Fatal New Year's Eve shooting of 15-y...

Fatal New Year's Eve shooting of 15-year-old Pennsylvania boy charged as adult

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Diva singer's aides claim faulty earpiece caused Times Square lip-sync disaster - and accuse TV execs of disabling equipment on PURPOSE to create a scandal and boost their audience figures Will a BAG solve the mystery of what happened to six missing plane passengers who vanished over Lake Eerie? Police find luggage in hunt for family of four and their two friends North Korea will test-launch an intercontinental nuclear missile that could let it nuke the United States, claims Kim Jong Un STILL no sign of Her Majesty as she misses church service for second week running after falling ill with 'heavy cold' - but Princess Anne says her mother is 'on the mend' as Philip braves the rain 'One of the most eventful and exciting years of my life': Ivanka Trump celebrates New Year in Hawaii as the rest of the clan party with Stallone and Donald in Florida 'No computer is safe,' warns Trump as he ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. expels 35 Russian officials in retaliation... 5 min Lanie18 68
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min Dr Guru 232,441
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min The Eternal Axe 1,469,606
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 15 min berklee 279
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 20 min davy 60
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 32 min Lay off the Tweek 406,777
News Trump's victory was history rhyming with itself... 46 min berklee 9
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,134

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC