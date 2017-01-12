Ex-MI6 officer linked to Trump dossie...

Ex-MI6 officer linked to Trump dossier 'still working for British intelligence'

Russia has claimed the former MI6 officer reportedly responsible for an explosive dossier on Donald Trump may still be working for British intelligence. Christopher Steele has apparently gone into hiding after being identified as the author of the report claiming Moscow held incriminating material on the US president-elect which it could use to blackmail him.

