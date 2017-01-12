Energy chief: Bid to revive Nevada nuclear waste dump doomed
In this Sept. 26, 2016 file photo, Energy Ernest Moniz speaks in Vienna, Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|District 1
|233,508
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,476,567
|News 1 HRS Ago President Obama Surprises Vice P...
|2 min
|Dr Wu
|2
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|11 min
|Patriot
|408,010
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|14 min
|True Judgment
|3,412
|President Obama encourages positive activism in...
|18 min
|spocko
|74
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|23 min
|spocko
|37
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC