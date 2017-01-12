Donald Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend John Lewis
Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Trump tweeted that Lewis, D-Ga., "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart rather than falsely complaining about the election results." The incoming president added: "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|- Lady Liberty -
|408,530
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Crossroads50
|1,478,015
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Coffee Party
|233,683
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|Le Jimbo
|3,516
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|14 min
|Aquarius-wy
|160
|Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020
|22 min
|emperorjohn
|29
|'Tucker Tonight' Greenwald: Dems calling for Ci...
|25 min
|The Real Donald T...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC