Donald Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend John Lewis

Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Trump tweeted that Lewis, D-Ga., "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart rather than falsely complaining about the election results." The incoming president added: "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results.

