Donald Trump unleashes Twitter attack...

Donald Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend John Lewis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Trump tweeted that Lewis, D-Ga., "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart rather than falsely complaining about the election results." The incoming president added: "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min - Lady Liberty - 408,530
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Crossroads50 1,478,015
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Coffee Party 233,683
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 7 min Le Jimbo 3,516
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 14 min Aquarius-wy 160
News Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020 22 min emperorjohn 29
News 'Tucker Tonight' Greenwald: Dems calling for Ci... 25 min The Real Donald T... 32
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,927,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC