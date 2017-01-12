Deficits and debt seem not atop GOP p...

Deficits and debt seem not atop GOP priorities these days

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this Jan. 10, 2017, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. For decades, congressional Republicans have pushed to slash the budget and reduce the size of the federal government, especially during the eight years Democratic President Barack Obama was in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min MICHA 1,476,722
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 15 min Sweety5016 46
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 32 min Quirky 408,121
News Where was Sasha Obama? 49 min Flowerz1129 24
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... 1 hr Giggle1101 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Bigot Watch 3,423
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 233,541
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC