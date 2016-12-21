Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarcerati... PHOENIX - The full-throated bravado that made Sheriff Joe Arpaio a household name in debates over illegal immigration and the treatment of jail inmates was missing as he started his last news conference in a law enforcement career that spanned a half-century.
#1 7 hrs ago
#2 7 hrs ago
Sheriff Joe is the prototype for the Ugly American.
Since: Oct 14
911
#3 5 hrs ago
More than that, he was a complete and utter failure.
Nothing he did either reduced crime or slowed illegal immigration which is supposed to be the job of a successful sheriff. The whole birther deal was just another fiasco that he brought down on himself.
