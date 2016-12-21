Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp?...

Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy

There are 3 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 8 hrs ago, titled Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarcerati... PHOENIX - The full-throated bravado that made Sheriff Joe Arpaio a household name in debates over illegal immigration and the treatment of jail inmates was missing as he started his last news conference in a law enforcement career that spanned a half-century.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
leslie556

Martinsburg, WV

#1 7 hrs ago
New Years Resolution Workout Program Free For You

Just before the new year started I was thinking about how I could help people lose weight for their new years resolution. Most people quit because they don't see results or they simply don't have the time. So I created a system completely free for people to use that will make you lose weight.

Just visit here http://rurl.us/newyearworkout

I tested this on a group of 15 people who's not fit and haven't worked out in years and the results were 5 - 10 pounds weight loss in 5 day's. Pretty compelling results that I was really happy with.

Anyways, it's free for everybody. Please feel free to share it to Facebook and other social media.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,099

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Sheriff Joe is the prototype for the Ugly American.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

911

Location hidden
#3 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Sheriff Joe is the prototype for the Ugly American.
More than that, he was a complete and utter failure.

Nothing he did either reduced crime or slowed illegal immigration which is supposed to be the job of a successful sheriff. The whole birther deal was just another fiasco that he brought down on himself.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... 1 min Mothra 4
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Susanm 1,470,115
News How should the Affordable Care Act be modified? 9 min Retired SOF 14
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... 10 min Guest 81
News Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rin... 22 min Just Think 67
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min Dr Guru 232,515
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 35 min Card Carrying Zio... 58
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,546,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC