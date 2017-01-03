Congressman: Obama not creating Grand...

Congressman: Obama not creating Grand Canyon monument

President Barack Obama has decided against creating a national monument covering areas of public land around Grand Canyon National Park, an Arizona congressman said Friday. Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva said White House Council on Environmental Quality officials told him of the decision during a meeting earlier this week.

