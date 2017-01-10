CFTC Chair Massad is latest finance r...

CFTC Chair Massad is latest finance regulator to leave

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The head of a federal agency that oversees potentially risky financial market activities will leave office at the end of the Obama administration on Jan. 20. Timothy Massad announced his resignation Tuesday as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. President Barack Obama appointed the corporate attorney and former Treasury Department official to the post in November 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min southern at heart 407,028
News Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th... 5 min Le Jimbo 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Yeah 1,470,951
News Pence, Republican lawmakers focus on Obamacare ... 7 min Le Jimbo 3
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 12 min YIM 35
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 27 min Chicagoan by Birth 2,904
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 32 min Most Likely 35,730
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,339

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC