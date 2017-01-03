Can Trump build the wall without a bill?

Can Trump build the wall without a bill?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

Congressional Republicans and Donald Trump's transition team are exploring whether they can make good on Trump's promise of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border without passing a new bill on the topic, officials said Thursday. Under the evolving plan, the Trump administration would rely on existing legislation authorizing fencing and other technology along the southern border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min flack 407,365
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Snowflake Princess 1,472,231
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 16 min gwww 122
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 33 min Just Think 3,015
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 52 min District 1 232,866
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... 1 hr gwww 13
News Trump's victory was history rhyming with itself... 1 hr r0ckstar666 63
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC