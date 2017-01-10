Bundy friends, family protest federal monument decision
Supporters of cattleman and anti-federal government figure Cliven Bundy are protesting a presidential decision to give national monument protection to public land where Bundy grazes cows near his southern Nevada ranch. With Bundy and four sons in federal custody awaiting trial on conspiracy and other charges, a small group of other family members and friends staged a peaceful weekend rally Saturday near the Bundy home and the Gold Butte area outside Bunkerville, a small town near Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,470,273
|U.S. House Republicans weaken ethics body as th...
|12 min
|swampmudd
|15
|Back from vacation, Obama to tie up loose ends ...
|14 min
|noobieR
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|18 min
|Mikey
|15
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|20 min
|Petro
|23,914
|The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g...
|26 min
|Le Jimbo
|21
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|28 min
|positronium
|406,908
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC