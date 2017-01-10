Bundy friends, family protest federal...

Bundy friends, family protest federal monument decision

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Supporters of cattleman and anti-federal government figure Cliven Bundy are protesting a presidential decision to give national monument protection to public land where Bundy grazes cows near his southern Nevada ranch. With Bundy and four sons in federal custody awaiting trial on conspiracy and other charges, a small group of other family members and friends staged a peaceful weekend rally Saturday near the Bundy home and the Gold Butte area outside Bunkerville, a small town near Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OBAMANATION 1,470,273
News U.S. House Republicans weaken ethics body as th... 12 min swampmudd 15
News Back from vacation, Obama to tie up loose ends ... 14 min noobieR 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... 18 min Mikey 15
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 20 min Petro 23,914
News The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g... 26 min Le Jimbo 21
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 28 min positronium 406,908
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,487

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC