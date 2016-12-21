Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hop...

Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family can join him

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

He attended Democratic President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address as a special guest of a congressman. He learned to bike and rollerblade, took martial arts and gymnastics classes and spent his summer playing soccer and swimming in a lake at a day camp in the Boston suburbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min katrina 88 406,828
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min District 1 232,488
News U.S. expels 35 Russian officials in retaliation... 3 min The Wheeze of Trump 70
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Earl 1,469,813
News Trump computers 13 min ICE 15
News Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ... 19 min Make America Safe... 1
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 26 min Go Blue Forever 299
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,533,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC