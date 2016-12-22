There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

The marching band of Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade, organizers said. Talladega College's band will march at Trump's inauguration as other historically black schools such as Howard University, which performed at President Barack Obama's first inaugural parade, said they won't be marching in the Jan. 20 event.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.