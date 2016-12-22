Alabama band to march at inauguration...

Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy

There are 10 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

The marching band of Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade, organizers said. Talladega College's band will march at Trump's inauguration as other historically black schools such as Howard University, which performed at President Barack Obama's first inaugural parade, said they won't be marching in the Jan. 20 event.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
Comrade tRump is finding it very difficult to secure entertainment for his coronation.

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/12...

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Comrade tRump is finding it very difficult to secure entertainment for his coronation.

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/12...
Not at all snowflake, not at all, Trump doesn't see the need for extravagant parties, like the libitards do, the public votes with their wallet, these clowns claiming to have refused to perform at Trump's inauguration were never asked LOL, they are shooting them selves in the foot.

Snowflake, sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh therapy.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Not at all snowflake, not at all, Trump doesn't see the need for extravagant parties, like the libitards do, the public votes with their wallet, these clowns claiming to have refused to perform at Trump's inauguration were never asked LOL, they are shooting them selves in the foot.

Snowflake, sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh therapy.
Except that they all were, princess.
And they all turned him down.

So far, Comrade tRump has booked a 16-year-old former AmericaÂ’s Got Talent singer named Jackie Evancho.

Let's hope he doesn't grab her by the pvssy.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mothra

Mesa, AZ

#4 7 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="Fcvk tRump"[/QUOTE]

Begone, troll.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,033

Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Unfortunately, they won't be wearing their customary....Hood and robes.....

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 6 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Unfortunately, they won't be wearing their customary....Hood and robes.....
Probably not, the democrats usually only wear their customary hoods and robes in private.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,316

Location hidden
#8 5 hrs ago
Ladies and gentlemen..look at my African American marching band..
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Squirtss6816

Seattle, WA

#9 5 hrs ago
18 female looking for cute boys to have fun with... K iK me on bbblueeyez_z39
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#10 4 hrs ago
Thats a high honor to perform for Trump and youre country.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#11 3 hrs ago
The Black band from the "historically black liberal arts college" will find themselves cheered and accommodated for their rejection of the racism and polarization Obama has encouraged in America. The sick fake news panderers of the Democrat Party and their collusive media can go try another tactic to insult Trump and his family. They've tried about everything, including making boogie-men of historical allies and those actually successful in eradicating the terrorist rats the Democrats have funded and armed. Now, they've activated the last grant monies and sleepers in Federal agencies and will start up the exaggerated woman abuse, child abuse, and White racism standbys they've sunk to using when their jingoism fails. As seen above, the neutered losers don't even take the time to read the blurb associated to the headline, let alone going to the news source. All they see is "Alabama" and rely on their sick Democrat anti-White indoctrinations to assume and post more anti-White drivel, when it's a Black school being discussed.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 4 min Mark 62
News Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ... 4 min Jubilee5063 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min Susanm 1,470,192
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 30 min Brian_G 406,906
News Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ... 37 min Gold6242 3
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 43 min Geezer 73
News The Latest: Obamas, friends tour Hawaii Islamic... 45 min Touch3880 12
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC