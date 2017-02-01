There are on the CBS 3 Springfield story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

Schneiderman says his colleagues and other lawyers are being moved to action because they b... . File - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, talks to reporters at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.