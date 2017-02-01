3 states: Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump
There are 107 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
Schneiderman says his colleagues and other lawyers are being moved to action because they b... . File - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, talks to reporters at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
|
#1 Tuesday Jan 31
Let me guess....IT'S THE 14TH AMENDMENT!!!!!!
|
#2 Tuesday
Is Spicer actually retarded?
Or just faking it really, really well?
|
#3 Tuesday
The 9/11 hijackers were 90% from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is not on 'the list'
tRump started 8 new business ventures in Saudi Arabia last year....
|
#5 Tuesday
Trained Chimp.
I give him a few months before he implodes. Maybe sooner
|
#6 Tuesday
Money Trumps Safety
|
#7 Wednesday
The latest stupid gesture from the Losers.
The only thing they are good at.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,155
Paris
|
#8 Wednesday
Gosh, really who would of guessed ..........moving along folks..........enough whining from the children of the left.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,155
Paris
|
#9 Wednesday
You haven't been paying attention to the news. It's all been for security and safety..........but hey, I forgot you brokedicks can't afford to pay attention.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,155
Paris
|
#10 Wednesday
The countries picked have basically become evolved in a quasi revolution or are in a revolution with no formidable government to help vet. Do grow up, you mother will start wearing a berka to hide her shame. You are like a cow that drops their turds in the water source. Pretty soon it all taste like chit.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
|
#11 Wednesday
Too bad for them Immigration is CLEARLY a matter for the feds.......
http://immigrationtounitedstates.org/447-us-c...
|
#12 Wednesday
"Homeland Security, is further directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individualÂ’s country of nationality."
The Executive Order's carve out for foreign nationals of those nations who are practicing a minority religion violates the establishment clause of the first amendment. Similarly there's a conflict with the 14th amendment's Equal protection.
On to many levels the Muslim Ban violates essential tenants of America.
It's fundamentally a flawed document that is purposeless and lacks humanity.
|
#13 Wednesday
Typical feeling of Putin's strong armed communist sympathizers.
You usurpers have consciously chosen to align with America's adversarial communist rather than support the United States government because it was lead by a Black American Commander in Chief
|
#14 Wednesday
Lmao Next the AG are gonna wonder where there Federal funding went for all there immigration, and refugees. State Government has started over reaching. Gonna be Great to see these Democrats squirm. IDIOTS who do they think pays for there bs
|
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
|
#15 Wednesday
That's it my faithful! Ignore the precedent set by Republican lawsuits over federal funding denied for failure to fully comply with Obamacare! You my faithfuls may have the long term memory of a field mouse, but our legal system doesn't forget!
|
#16 Wednesday
Payroll provider ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 246,000 jobs last month, up from 151,000 in December. The hiring was widespread, with the construction, manufacturing, health care and shipping industries all adding jobs at a solid pace.
The figures suggest that job gains have accelerated in the wake of the election. With the unemployment rate already low, at 4.7 percent, employers may be forced to offer higher pay to attract workers, which may create broader income growth.
THANK YOU TRUMP
|
#17 Wednesday
Let's hope that Donald Trump can build off the economic and job growth left to him by president Obama.
Republicans haven't a history of maintaining the sustainability of growth left by liberals vacating the White House after transition.
|
#18 Wednesday
The US government is solely responsible for immigrants and refugees not states.
|
#19 Wednesday
Ah they did the same to the mess-i-da Obama.
|
#20 Wednesday
And when the US Government says no more time to go and or stop coming into The United States. Those so call UNITED STATES should do just that. The Date of Ca has many programs funded buy Federal $. If they don't want to follow Fed Law they don't deserve Fed grants
|
#21 Wednesday
State
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Panks
|1,489,123
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|tuffet
|236,328
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Pete
|63,061
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Quirky
|411,127
|U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st...
|52 min
|inbred Genius
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|55 min
|Reply
|6,414
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC