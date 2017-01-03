2 dead after fight, stabbing at Maryland mall

While it takes Bruce Springsteen close to four hours to effectively revisit the four-plus decades of his career in concert, the Boss needed just 90 minutes to chronicle his life story at New Jersey's Monmouth... A university in Bruce Springsteen's native New Jersey will become home to the rocker's personal collection of written works, artifacts, photographs and other memorabilia from his decades-long career. The family of a Kansas lawmaker's 10-year-old son killed last summer on what was billed as the world's tallest water slide has reached a settlement with the park's owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.