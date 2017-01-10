10 Things to Know for Tuesday
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in the colours of the flag of Turkey on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 the day after an assailant killed dozens of people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations on Sunday. less The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in the colours of the flag of Turkey on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 the day after an assailant killed dozens of people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New ... more Military personnel salute as Air Force One with President Barack Obama and first family aboard arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|1 min
|Quirky
|89
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|4 min
|Papa Omm Mau Mau
|11
|Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ...
|5 min
|Sick and Wrong
|6
|U.S. expels 35 Russian officials in retaliation...
|8 min
|berklee
|76
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Dr Guru
|232,612
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|22 min
|Flurt4933
|2,877
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|22 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,470,720
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC