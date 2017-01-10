10 Things to Know for Tuesday

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in the colours of the flag of Turkey on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 the day after an assailant killed dozens of people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations on Sunday. less The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated in the colours of the flag of Turkey on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 the day after an assailant killed dozens of people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New ... more Military personnel salute as Air Force One with President Barack Obama and first family aboard arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.