With Trump's victory, GOP hopes to overhaul Medicaid
When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans. Any changes to the $500 billion-plus program hold enormous consequences not only for recipients but also for the states, which share in the cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|katrina 88
|406,558
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|Crossroads50
|2,570
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|3 min
|Bret
|20
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,468,303
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|9 min
|davy
|22
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|9 min
|Democrat Fantasy ...
|189
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|19 min
|o see the light
|54
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC