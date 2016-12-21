Wisconsin's Walker asks Trump for mor...

Wisconsin's Walker asks Trump for more control over refugees

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker asked President-elect Donald Trump in a letter delivered Tuesday to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism. Walker is also asking for help to allow the state to proceed with drug testing for some food stamp recipients and legalizing the hunting of grey wolves.

