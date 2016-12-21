What the immigration battle could look like under Trump
The high stakes battle over immigration policy has politicians and thinkers on all sides of the spectrum preparing for battles that could last years -- leaving millions of people in the US unsure of whether they'll be able to stay in the country. The President-elect has made immigration a focal point throughout his campaign, from his first announcement that he was running in the 2016 race -- where he immediately sparked controversy with accusations that some Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists.
