US 'surprised' at UK's response to John Kerry speech on Israel

10 hrs ago

Prime Minister Theresa May believes US Secretary of State John Kerry was wrong to attack the composition of Israel's government The United States has expressed its "surprise" after Theresa May distanced herself from outgoing President Barack Obama's stance on Israel. Downing Street said US Secretary of State John Kerry's description of the Israeli administration as the "most right wing in history" was "not appropriate" given that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading the democratically elected government of an ally.

