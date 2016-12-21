US close to announcing measures to punish Russia for election interference
The Obama administration is close to announcing a series of measures to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 presidential election, including economic sanctions and diplomatic censure, according to U.S. officials. The administration is still finalizing the details, which are also expected to include covert action that likely will involve cyber operations, the officials said.
