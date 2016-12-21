Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge
In this photo provided by Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP, David Friedman, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for ambassador to Israel. FILE- In this photo provided by Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP, David Friedman, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for ambassador to Israel.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|berklee
|2,345
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Zipperhead
|232,060
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|4 min
|Retribution
|42
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|Quirky
|1,466,422
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|28 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|20
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|40 min
|Crossroads50
|406,136
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|32
