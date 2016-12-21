Trump's N.Y. co-chair calls Obama remarks a "mistake"
A businessman who co-chaired the Trump campaign in New York state said Tuesday his recent derogatory statements about President Barack Obama and his wife weren't meant for publication but were nevertheless "inappropriate" and a "mistake." Carl Paladino said he intended his email response to a weekly alternative publication's survey to only go to a couple friends, not the newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,896
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|Trump your President
|2,506
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|16 min
|Kudos
|37
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|18 min
|huntcoyotes
|406,179
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|Dr Phil
|232,103
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|43 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,718
|Republicans plan massive tax code overhaul
|47 min
|Ronald
|16
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC