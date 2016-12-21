Trump's N.Y. co-chair calls Obama rem...

Trump's N.Y. co-chair calls Obama remarks a "mistake"

Read more: CBS News

A businessman who co-chaired the Trump campaign in New York state said Tuesday his recent derogatory statements about President Barack Obama and his wife weren't meant for publication but were nevertheless "inappropriate" and a "mistake." Carl Paladino said he intended his email response to a weekly alternative publication's survey to only go to a couple friends, not the newspaper.

