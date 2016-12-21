Trump says he doesn't trust computers...

Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017

There are 19 comments on the South China Morning Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:

US president-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new scepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations. "You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way.

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 13 hrs ago
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 11 hrs ago
Trust computers. Don't trust your sobriety when in front of one.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

907

Location hidden
#3 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
Agreed!

2021 can't get here quick enough.

JustSayYes

North Augusta, SC

#4 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
It's gonna be just like Reagan's last few months. We'll have a mental case in charge.

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

1,442

outdoors

#5 8 hrs ago
He is entirely correct in this.

huntcoyotes

Netherlands

#6 6 hrs ago
JustSayYes wrote:
It's gonna be just like Reagan's last few months. We'll have a mental case in charge.
Back of the bus, Sambo!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 5 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
We'll have to wait another 4 years for that to happen, unless endless buffoonery will be his own undoing

kuda

Arlington Heights, IL

#8 5 hrs ago
<< Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017 >>

Trump blames Internet security vulnerabilities to hacking in an obvious effort not to blame those who exploit them, like the Russian criminals who are Putin's cronies.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 3 hrs ago
We are now facing the worst Congress in American history and it is packed full of Baby Boomers, and as if that is not bad enough, a clueless leader who is no better at compromising than a 3-year old on crack.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#10 2 hrs ago
His Ambien-feulled 3am tweet storms aren't going to do anybody much good.

What's the chances he nukes San Francisco in a fuge state?

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

1,442

outdoors

#11 1 hr ago
kuda wrote:
<< Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017 >>

Trump blames Internet security vulnerabilities to hacking in an obvious effort not to blame those who exploit them, like the Russian criminals who are Putin's cronies.
Not correct in its entirety. Not trusting something and blaming something aren't the same thing.
huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

1,442

outdoors

#12 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
We are now facing the worst Congress in American history and it is packed full of Baby Boomers, and as if that is not bad enough, a clueless leader who is no better at compromising than a 3-year old on crack.
Well genius, compromising is what gives politics such a dirty name and shoddy results. If you're so good at predicting the future, why don't you get off here and go buy lottery tickets?

kuda

Arlington Heights, IL

#13 47 min ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
<quoted text>

Not correct in its entirety. Not trusting something and blaming something aren't the same thing.
Just as say that guns' safety locks can't always be trusted since they're not always reliable as a response to the question of culpability of a contract killer caught in the act of shooting a victim is not the same thing as answering the question rather than dodging it by changing the subject.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,044

Location hidden
#14 40 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
It will be a relief having a sane man in the Presidency once again.
Yes, once Trump is gone.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,044

Location hidden
#15 35 min ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
<quoted text>

Not correct in its entirety. Not trusting something and blaming something aren't the same thing.
But they are close companions.

What Trump is really saying, and what his spore-infected base is buying, is don't listen to anyone's facts but mine. I'll tell you what to believe.

PARANOID POWER!
kuda

Arlington Heights, IL

#16 34 min ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
<quoted text>

Well genius, compromising is what gives politics such a dirty name and shoddy results. If you're so good at predicting the future, why don't you get off here and go buy lottery tickets?
The art of negotiation is based on compromise. Since two parties can't both have everything their own way when they disagree, they can move forward only if they're willing to compromise. It might be described as "the art of the deal." The only politicians who refuse to compromise are those we call "dictators" and they tend to get assassinated. No one loves a bully.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,044

Location hidden
#17 13 min ago
kuda wrote:
<quoted text>

The art of negotiation is based on compromise. Since two parties can't both have everything their own way when they disagree, they can move forward only if they're willing to compromise. It might be described as "the art of the deal." The only politicians who refuse to compromise are those we call "dictators" and they tend to get assassinated. No one loves a bully.
Except Donald Trump, who is infatuated with one.
huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

1,442

outdoors

#18 3 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Except Donald Trump, who is infatuated with one.
Which one is that, Lar, the one Killary sold our uranium?
huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

1,442

outdoors

#19 1 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>But they are close companions.

What Trump is really saying, and what his spore-infected base is buying, is don't listen to anyone's facts but mine. I'll tell you what to believe.

PARANOID POWER!
As usual Lar, you've made a leap that would earn a gold medal in the olympics...but you'd have been a bobsledder.
