Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
There are 3 comments on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel. In it, Canada.com reports that:
President-elect Donald Trump applauded the return of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and hailed his transition discussions with President Barack Obama in a series of comments that amounted to the most detailed interaction he's had with journalists since before the election. In one of his cameos Wednesday on the front steps of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump touted plans by a Japanese mogul to bring jobs to the United States.
“America Elects Trump”
Note Trump's idiotic answers about Russian hacking and intervention (NOT from Faux News sources, of course):
'Someone asked Trump about several senators, most notably Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), pushing for a thorough investigation into the Russia scandal. The president-elect responded by noting Â– twice Â– that he ran against Graham in the GOP presidential primaries, as if that were relevant.
'In a follow-up, Trump was asked about possible economic sanctions against Russia in general. He replied:
Â“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole, you know, age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly whatÂ’s going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but IÂ’m not sure we have the kind the security that we need.Â”'
LOL! This is the idiot YOU elected, America! Well, the minority of you, with help from the Electoral College...
Were in trouble for as long as he is in office. I feel an impeachment coming on.
Oh, Don't forget the 2018 midterms will help limit his nonsense once we take back Congress and Senate and the electoral college can't stop it from happening!
