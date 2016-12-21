There are on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel. In it, Canada.com reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump applauded the return of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and hailed his transition discussions with President Barack Obama in a series of comments that amounted to the most detailed interaction he's had with journalists since before the election. In one of his cameos Wednesday on the front steps of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump touted plans by a Japanese mogul to bring jobs to the United States.

