Trump focuses New Year's tweet on 'many enemies' and everyone...

On the final day of 2016, President-elect Donald Trump sent a New Year's message of "love!" on Twitter, including to his "many enemies" and everyone who has "lost so badly." The tweet came after another that praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for not launching a tit-for-tat sanctions to respond to those issued by US President Barack Obama's administration this week in retaliation for Russia's suspected election-related hacking.

