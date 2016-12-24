Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama,...

Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The China Post

A wealthy businessman who co-chaired president-Elect Donald Trump's state campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that he told an alternative newspaper he hoped President Barack Obama would die from mad cow disease and that the first lady would "return to being a male." Carl Paladino, a millionaire real estate developer who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2010 as a Republican, made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice , a Buffalo publication that asked local artists, performers and business owners for their New Year's wish list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what abou... 3 min Go Blue Forever 37
News The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks ... 5 min Go Blue Forever 15
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 14 min freebird 405,942
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min VetnorsGate 1,466,146
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 20 min Cupcake6125 135
News Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Gua... 32 min slurps1486 9
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC