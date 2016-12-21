The Latest: Obama wraps up a game of golf in Hawaii
After 18 holes of golf at Oahu's Mid Pacific Country Club with friends, which took about five hours, President Barack Obama is back at his vacation rental in Kailua, Hawaii. A group of about 25 onlookers gathered on the roadside Monday near the 18th green to watch the president finish up his game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|5 min
|Jeremy
|2
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|41 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,465,539
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|59 min
|Sir Ghost-Rider
|405,626
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Susanm
|1,990
|Memos show how Canada officials observed Trump ...
|2 hr
|Mikey
|21
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|231,877
|Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca...
|3 hr
|Fat Man Little Boy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC