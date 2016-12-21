The Latest: Obama wraps up a game of ...

The Latest: Obama wraps up a game of golf in Hawaii

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Gazette

After 18 holes of golf at Oahu's Mid Pacific Country Club with friends, which took about five hours, President Barack Obama is back at his vacation rental in Kailua, Hawaii. A group of about 25 onlookers gathered on the roadside Monday near the 18th green to watch the president finish up his game.

