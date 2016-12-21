The Latest: Obama spends 4 hours play...

The Latest: Obama spends 4 hours playing golf with friends

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

President Barack Obama spent about four hours playing golf with three of his buddies at Kapolei Golf Course on the west side of Oahu. Obama and his Punahou School classmates - Mike Ramos, Bobby Titcomb and Greg Orme - enjoyed a sunny and breezy day on the links.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,467,918
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min Sir Ghost-Rider 406,463
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 2 min The Real Donald T... 64
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 5 min Lawrence Wolf 144
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 10 min Le Jimbo 127
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 14 min Go Blue Forever 21
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 15 min southern at heart 105
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Rogue Scholar 05 232,248
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC