The Latest: Obama spends 4 hours playing golf with friends
President Barack Obama spent about four hours playing golf with three of his buddies at Kapolei Golf Course on the west side of Oahu. Obama and his Punahou School classmates - Mike Ramos, Bobby Titcomb and Greg Orme - enjoyed a sunny and breezy day on the links.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,467,918
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Sir Ghost-Rider
|406,463
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 min
|The Real Donald T...
|64
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|5 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|144
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|10 min
|Le Jimbo
|127
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|14 min
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca...
|15 min
|southern at heart
|105
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,248
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC