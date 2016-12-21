The Latest: Obama honors US troops in...

The Latest: Obama honors US troops in final Christmas visit

President Barack Obama says it has been "the privilege of my life" to serve as the commander in chief of the U.S. military. Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are visiting U.S. troops at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Oahu's Kaneohe Bay.

