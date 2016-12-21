The Latest: Obama calls Japan's premi...

The Latest: Obama calls Japan's premier's visit 'historic'

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The Latest on President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii : President Barack Obama says Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor is a "historic gesture" that shows the power of reconciliation. Obama is speaking at Pearl Harbor along with Abe.

