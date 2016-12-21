The Latest: Obama and friends spend a...

The Latest: Obama and friends spend afternoon golfing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

President Barack Obama laughs with his daughter Malia as they eat shave ice in front of Island Snow Hawaii in Kailua, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, during the first family's annual vacation. A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a pizza parlor's raffle for a years' worth of free pies and then donated his prize to a local food bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 5 min RIP 6
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min District 1 232,074
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Obama Be Gone 1,466,435
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 13 min Listen 3
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 26 min Listen 27
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 30 min Brian_G 406,149
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 36 min Listen 40
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC