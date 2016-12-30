Tennis, sailing or spying? US shuts 2...

Tennis, sailing or spying? US shuts 2 Russian compounds

WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Obama administration is shutting access to a New York retreat and a swanky Maryland riverfront compound where Russian diplomats played tennis, sailed and escaped the political bustle, saying those doubled for intelligence activities. As the Obama administration retaliates for alleged cyber-meddling in the U.S. presidential election, Russians were being denied access to the compounds starting at noon Friday.

