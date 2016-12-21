Russian president Vladimir Putin
There is "no doubt" that Russia has used cyber attacks to interfere in foreign politics, Europe Minister Sir Alan Duncan told MPs as he urged Moscow to be less suspicious of the West. Sir Alan's comments come days after Barack Obama warned there will be "serious consequences" for Vladimir Putin if Russia does not stop its hacking activities after American spies concluded Moscow interfered in the US presidential election.
