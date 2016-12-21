Retiring congressman: Trump presidency like 'a bad dream'
There are 25 comments on the Washington Times story from Friday, titled Retiring congressman: Trump presidency like 'a bad dream'.
U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph, leaving office at the same time as a history-making fellow Democrat, President Barack Obama, with the country in the hands of longtime friend Hillary Clinton. "I keep waking up thinking that it's a dream, bad dream," he told The Associated Press in an interview in the days before his retirement.
#2 Friday
Trump may be a "bad dream" for the defeated Democrats, but the long eight year nightmare is coming to an end January 20th, 2017 for America. Merry Christmas Charlie Brown.
Since: Oct 08
25,434
#3 Friday
Charlie Rangel is a bad dream, one that cheats on his taxes too.
Oslo, Norway
#4 Friday
#5 Friday
From the article > > "U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph"
Well, maybe if the citizen's THOUGHT the country was going in the right direction under Obama, they could have stuck with the same program under Hillary.
If their is a lack of triumph, it's the fault of the current Regime.
Since: Oct 12
48,745
Location hidden
#6 Friday
Like a "B" Movie, about the end of civilization.....Where the U.S. President makes an idiotic mistake and it all ends......then you walk out of the theater.....then.......
#7 Friday
It's no over yet.
There is still time to fix the mistakes done by the current Regime.
Getting U.S. boots OUT of Syria will go a LONG way in ending the proxy war going on there between the U.S. and Russia/Iran.(Obama's biggest mistake was getting involved in Syria's civil war)
Civilization still has a chance.
Saint Paul, MN
#8 Friday
Obama made many idiotic mistakes, but that will soon be undone by president Trump snowflake.
Since: Aug 11
10,567
Location hidden
#9 Friday
he is one of the many reason term limits are needed.
#10 Friday
Since: Nov 08
Since: Nov 08
154,747
Paris
#10 Friday
So if Trump let's go a Nuke he'll get three Nobel prizes. Obama got one and attacked five countries.
#11 Yesterday
about 'retireing': http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/164711
What's in your future?
United States
#12 Yesterday
President Snowflakkke...hmm, that makes the orange Spawn of Satan sound almost cute. ALMOST.
#14 Yesterday
All you can do is laugh. It is a bad dream for all democrats and a delight for patriots everywhere.
#15 Yesterday
You are such a coward. Buck up snowflake.
#16 22 hrs ago
It's Democrats Turn to have a bad dream. The rest of the country has been having one for the last eight years!
Saint Paul, MN
#17 20 hrs ago
Trust me the frail feeble elderly unstable careless Hillary was never cute, thank God she will never be president, she far to unstable and unfit for the job.
Sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh cupcake.
#18 17 hrs ago
DID HE, or did the Putin via WikiLeaks and Comey, RIG IT in Trump's Favor?
If you can't tell that Trump is a Chronic Liar, and as Crazy as they come, then you're not a very good judge of Character!
#19 17 hrs ago
Did you vote for a Beauty Contestant, or a U.S. President.. Regardless of which one is the answer, YOU LOST OUT ON BOTH, with Trump!
#20 16 hrs ago
Rangel, the Democrat fully supporting the cop killer Mumia and other cop killers, including those still hiding in Cuba, is the nightmare.
#21 15 hrs ago
You're very gullible, aren't you?Does "FAKE NEWS SITES", mean anything to you?
#22 15 hrs ago
Not fake news. Rangel is a Mumia supporter and has been for years. Do the research.
