There are on the Washington Times story from Friday, titled Retiring congressman: Trump presidency like 'a bad dream'. In it, Washington Times reports that:

U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph, leaving office at the same time as a history-making fellow Democrat, President Barack Obama, with the country in the hands of longtime friend Hillary Clinton. "I keep waking up thinking that it's a dream, bad dream," he told The Associated Press in an interview in the days before his retirement.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.