There are 25 comments on the Washington Times story from Friday, titled Retiring congressman: Trump presidency like 'a bad dream'. In it, Washington Times reports that:

U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph, leaving office at the same time as a history-making fellow Democrat, President Barack Obama, with the country in the hands of longtime friend Hillary Clinton. "I keep waking up thinking that it's a dream, bad dream," he told The Associated Press in an interview in the days before his retirement.

Goodbye To Nightmare

Patchogue, NY

#2 Friday
Trump may be a "bad dream" for the defeated Democrats, but the long eight year nightmare is coming to an end January 20th, 2017 for America. Merry Christmas Charlie Brown.

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,434

Atlanta, GA

#3 Friday
Charlie Rangel is a bad dream, one that cheats on his taxes too.

Plumz2865

Oslo, Norway

#4 Friday
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#5 Friday
From the article > > "U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph"

Well, maybe if the citizen's THOUGHT the country was going in the right direction under Obama, they could have stuck with the same program under Hillary.

If their is a lack of triumph, it's the fault of the current Regime.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,745

Location hidden
#6 Friday
Like a "B" Movie, about the end of civilization.....Where the U.S. President makes an idiotic mistake and it all ends......then you walk out of the theater.....then.......

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#7 Friday
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Like a "B" Movie, about the end of civilization.....Where the U.S. President makes an idiotic mistake and it all ends......then you walk out of the theater.....then.......
It's no over yet.

There is still time to fix the mistakes done by the current Regime.

Getting U.S. boots OUT of Syria will go a LONG way in ending the proxy war going on there between the U.S. and Russia/Iran.(Obama's biggest mistake was getting involved in Syria's civil war)

Civilization still has a chance.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 Friday
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Like a "B" Movie, about the end of civilization.....Where the U.S. President makes an idiotic mistake and it all ends......then you walk out of the theater.....then.......
Obama made many idiotic mistakes, but that will soon be undone by president Trump snowflake.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,567

Location hidden
#9 Friday
he is one of the many reason term limits are needed.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

154,747

Paris

#10 Friday
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Like a "B" Movie, about the end of civilization.....Where the U.S. President makes an idiotic mistake and it all ends......then you walk out of the theater.....then.......
So if Trump let's go a Nuke he'll get three Nobel prizes. Obama got one and attacked five countries.

fyi

Harker Heights, TX

#11 Yesterday
about 'retireing': http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/164711
What's in your future?
WhatAmerikkka

United States

#12 Yesterday
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

president Trump snowflake.
President Snowflakkke...hmm, that makes the orange Spawn of Satan sound almost cute. ALMOST.

Patriotic One

Cherry Hill, NJ

#14 Yesterday
All you can do is laugh. It is a bad dream for all democrats and a delight for patriots everywhere.

Patriotic One

Cherry Hill, NJ

#15 Yesterday
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Like a "B" Movie, about the end of civilization.....Where the U.S. President makes an idiotic mistake and it all ends......then you walk out of the theater.....then.......
You are such a coward. Buck up snowflake.

coyote505

Rio Rancho, NM

#16 22 hrs ago
It's Democrats Turn to have a bad dream. The rest of the country has been having one for the last eight years!

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#17 20 hrs ago
WhatAmerikkka wrote:
<quoted text>

President Snowflakkke...hmm, that makes the orange Spawn of Satan sound almost cute. ALMOST.
Trust me the frail feeble elderly unstable careless Hillary was never cute, thank God she will never be president, she far to unstable and unfit for the job.

Sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh cupcake.
Disgusted and Angry

San Diego, CA

#18 17 hrs ago
Goodbye To Nightmare wrote:
Trump may be a "bad dream" for the defeated Democrats, but the long eight year nightmare is coming to an end January 20th, 2017 for America. Merry Christmas Charlie Brown.
DID HE, or did the Putin via WikiLeaks and Comey, RIG IT in Trump's Favor?
If you can't tell that Trump is a Chronic Liar, and as Crazy as they come, then you're not a very good judge of Character!
Disgusted and Angry

San Diego, CA

#19 17 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Trust me the frail feeble elderly unstable careless Hillary was never cute, thank God she will never be president, she far to unstable and unfit for the job.

Sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh cupcake.
Did you vote for a Beauty Contestant, or a U.S. President.. Regardless of which one is the answer, YOU LOST OUT ON BOTH, with Trump!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#20 16 hrs ago
Rangel, the Democrat fully supporting the cop killer Mumia and other cop killers, including those still hiding in Cuba, is the nightmare.
Disgusted and Angry

San Diego, CA

#21 15 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Rangel, the Democrat fully supporting the cop killer Mumia and other cop killers, including those still hiding in Cuba, is the nightmare.
You're very gullible, aren't you?Does "FAKE NEWS SITES", mean anything to you?
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#22 15 hrs ago
Disgusted and Angry wrote:
You're very gullible, aren't you?Does "FAKE NEWS SITES", mean anything to you?
Not fake news. Rangel is a Mumia supporter and has been for years. Do the research.
