Of drones, toys and hedgehogs: Michelle Obama tracks Santa
For most people, a Christmas Eve phone call with the first lady of the United States is an unexpected surprise. But Austin was holding out for someone else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 min
|Brian_G
|35,696
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|9 min
|J Hinckley
|85
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|positronium
|1,466,162
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|19 min
|spud
|9
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|41 min
|Trump your President
|2,256
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|43 min
|frank
|20,092
|GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what abou...
|49 min
|anonymous
|38
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC