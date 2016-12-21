Obamacare holding its own with 6.4 million new signups for coverage
"Obamacare" seems to be holding its own. The administration said Wednesday that 6.4 million people have enrolled for subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov, ahead of last year's pace.
