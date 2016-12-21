Obama signs bill to allow Brownsville ship channel project
Brownsville port officials say a measure signed into law by President Barack Obama authorizes the deepening of the Brownsville Ship Channel and makes the project eligible for federal money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|3 min
|Jeremy
|2
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|39 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,465,539
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|57 min
|Sir Ghost-Rider
|405,626
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Susanm
|1,990
|Memos show how Canada officials observed Trump ...
|2 hr
|Mikey
|21
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|231,877
|Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca...
|3 hr
|Fat Man Little Boy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC