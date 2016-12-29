Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking

In a sweeping response to election hacking, President Barack Obama on Thursday sanctioned Russian intelligence services and their top officials, kicked out 35 Russian officials and shuttered two Russian-owned compounds in the U.S. It was the strongest action the Obama administration has taken to date to retaliate for a cyberattack. "All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," Obama said in a statement released while he was vacationing in Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.