Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite opposition
There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 12 hrs ago, titled Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite opposition. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
President Barack Obama designated two national monuments Wednesday at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West, marking the administration's latest move to protect environmentally sensitive areas in its final days. The Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will cover 1.35 million acres in the Four Corners region, the White House said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,263
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
This is where all the Syrians are going to be relocated..
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Obama's administration tries to cover its decimation of the wild horses and burros with such public relations hubbub.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Go away Barry !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,467,608
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|13 min
|whaaaaat
|88
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|JRB
|232,230
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|21 min
|what a moron
|124
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|39 min
|Zippy
|62,609
|Donald Trump has young, undocumented immigrants...
|54 min
|spytheweb
|38
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|New Resident
|23,898
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC