Obama helped bring back economy, rest...

Obama helped bring back economy, restless voters chose Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this Feb. 12, 2009, file photo, President Barack Obama puts his hand to his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at the 102nd Abraham Lincoln Association banquet in Springfield, Ill. He was a first-term senator-turned-president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News GOP on taxes: Cut rates, brackets but what abou... 3 min Go Blue Forever 37
News The Latest: Trump calls Putin election remarks ... 4 min Go Blue Forever 15
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min freebird 405,942
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min VetnorsGate 1,466,146
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 19 min Cupcake6125 135
News Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Gua... 32 min slurps1486 9
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC