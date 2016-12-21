Obama expected to bar drilling in swaths of Atlantic, Arctic
President Barack Obama is expected to order wide swaths of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans placed permanently off-limits for oil drilling, people briefed on the administration's plan said, in an 11th-hour push for environmental protection before he leaves office. Obama was planning to announce the move on Tuesday, said the individuals, who requested anonymity to discuss the decision before the announcement.
