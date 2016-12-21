Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Mic...

Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A South Carolina House member who rebuked his colleagues in a Christmas card for lacking morals when they took down the Confederate flag is accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her, deputies said. A South Carolina House member who rebuked his colleagues in a Christmas card for lacking morals when they took down the Confederate flag is accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her, deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 1 min Troll Hunters 77
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min John Galt 1,467,339
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min Trump your President 2,561
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 min PotionSquirts5626 6,352
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... 5 min Jeff Brightone 3
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 6 min okimar 92
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 9 min Retribution 54
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Rogue Scholar 05 232,158
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC