New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 5 hrs ago, titled New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with social commentary, has... George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal... It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel. The son of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign co-chairman has denounced his father's comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#2 21 min ago
Another rapper shot? What a surprise!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|19 min
|Into The Night
|35,703
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|51 min
|Enema of the State
|2,262
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,466,177
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|232,010
|Tribes Don't Know What to Expect From Trump
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Obama Thanks Service Members From Hawaii
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|2 hr
|Click Monster
|74
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC