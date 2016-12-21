New York rapper shot, wounded sitting...

New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 5 hrs ago, titled New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with social commentary, has... George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal... It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel. The son of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign co-chairman has denounced his father's comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rap Is A Thug Culture

Bronx, NY

#2 21 min ago
Another rapper shot? What a surprise!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 19 min Into The Night 35,703
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 51 min Enema of the State 2,262
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,466,177
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 232,010
News Tribes Don't Know What to Expect From Trump 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News Obama Thanks Service Members From Hawaii 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... 2 hr Click Monster 74
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC