new Russia-linked malware found on US electric companya s laptop
There are 8 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 12 hrs ago, titled new Russia-linked malware found on US electric companya s laptop.
Malware code linked to Russian hackers and found on a Vermont electric utility's computer is further evidence of "predatory" steps taken by that country against the U.S., a Vermont Democratic congressman said Saturday. The Burlington Electric Department confirmed Friday it had found on one of its laptops the malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name Homeland Security has applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks.
#1
THIS IS SOME SCARY SHIT......I don't care who you are.....
#2
#3
Linked what? Possibly this, probably that. Gee Wizz, they gotta be guilty but we just can't come up with anything definative to prove it. But if we keep harping about our suspician, maybe we can convince the public we've been violated. At any rate, it sure as hell couldn't be much if all we're going to do is send 35 diplomats packing, to prevent them from enjoying New Years Eve. And as for "packing," it's time Obama packed up departed the scene.
#4
EXACTLY and this goes far beyond any hacking of election results. Our nation's security could be at risk. Who knows how long this has been going on? I hope that they find the culprits.
#5
Putin has proven brilliant in turning some American citizens against the basic principles of being an American.
The United States is right for an unconditional surrender and President-elect Trump by pandering to an international thug is waving the white flag.
Already he's managed to cast doubt in the US Military and Law enforcement agencies abilities to thoroughly investigate offenses of espionage.
I suggest if you love your freedom that you rush out and arm yourself and prepare to defend your freedom with your life. Purchase heavy weaponry and excess ammunition. The police can't protect you now so put yourself in position to protect yourself later.
#6
Not so long ago Barry was blaming China ???
You think the US does not engage in cyber Crap?
All Major countries do it.
Why is Barry pulling this BS now?
It was not so long ago that The US sent a Virus to Iran's Nuke control system.
But Barry responds by sending Iran 3 Billion dollars .
Who is being bamboozled here?
#7
Who is Barry?.....
#8
The U.S. has covertly and overtly fomented revolutions across the world for many years. And most recently we were caught tapping German Government communications. And we placated them with money. And the State Department admits Obama sent squads of political activists to Israel, in hopes of "influencing" the election against Netanyahu. But OH My God, how could anyone do these things to us?
