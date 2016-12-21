There are on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 12 hrs ago, titled new Russia-linked malware found on US electric companya s laptop. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:

Malware code linked to Russian hackers and found on a Vermont electric utility's computer is further evidence of "predatory" steps taken by that country against the U.S., a Vermont Democratic congressman said Saturday. The Burlington Electric Department confirmed Friday it had found on one of its laptops the malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name Homeland Security has applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks.

