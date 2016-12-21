Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settlements resolution
In a fiery speech Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked President Barack Obama and the United Nations for the passage a day before of a harsh resolution that criticized Israel's settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Netanyahu said the resolution was part of the "swan song of old world bias against Israel," and he compared Obama to former president Jimmy Carter, who the prime minister called the worst president for Israel and the last to break with a traditional U.S. commitment to support Israel.
#1 17 hrs ago
PM Netanyahu is right to denounce the worst anti-Semitic attack by Obama and his terrorist organizations of the Mozlem Brotherhood on the Jewish people and the existence of Israel as Jewish state since the Nazis killing of six million Jews in WWII. Since ObamaÂ’s inauguration in January 2008 he told the Mozlem Brotherhood that he demand Israel returning to the pre-1967 borders which means for Israel losing the old City of David and the Temple known as the Western Wall that as conquered from the Jews by the Jordanian military with the British military support in 1948. During the 50 years since the 1967 six days wars in which Israel was attacked by the Jordanians, Egyptians and Syrians simultaneously and defeated Jordan, Israel built cities around Jerusalem area with more than 600,000 Israelis living there. During eight years Obama brought the Hamas Fattah terrorist organizations under the Palestinian Abbas into the UN and was able to control the UN with daily resolutions against Israel as the UN became the tool of the Palestinian terrorist organizations against Israel. The recent Security Council resolution was concocted by Obama and Hamas meeting in the White House made the biblical holy places of the Jews including the old City of David and the Jewish Temple Western Wall to the ownership of the Hamas and Fatah terrorists and cutting Israel width to 7 miles along the major cities around Tel Aviv making them easy daily target of terrorist missile attacks. The evil Un Resolution is making more than 600,000 Jews refugees that need to leave their homes that became illegal by the Obama-Hamas dictated resolution of the UN This is the straw that broke the camel back for Israel that lost its means for self defense and became defenseless miniature narrow strip of land of 7 miles that cannot be defended by any military force. Israel will cut its relations with the UN that became under control of Hamas and ISIS Caliphate terrorist who use their terrorist threats to destroy Israel. Israel cut its financial support of the UN, and will not allow UN personnel in Israel while it will ally the laws of Israel to 600,000 Israelis in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria that were the Kingdom of David since 3000 years ago and where Jews were expelled and came back time and again to their eternal capital Jerusalem. The effort of Obama to destroy the Jewish people by re-writing history and deny the Jewish biblical history of 3000 years in Jerusalem while giving Jerusalem to IsIS-Hamas Caliphate will fail when Israel and with support of the friends of Israel in America including President elect Trump will prevent IIS Â–Hamas Caliphate from taking Jerusalem from the Jews by the Hamas terrorists that never owned it and who never were people before 1994 Oslo accord.
#2 17 hrs ago
Makes you wonder what drives obamas anti-semitism
KKK type hatred
islamic religous hatred
fascist govt type hatred
jerimiah wright racist hatred
just makes you wonder, I vote he is a racist through and through
#3 17 hrs ago
If the United Nations actually cared what Israel thinks, Israel would have been a voting member of the UN Security Council.
It's no coincidence the leaches governing Israel has only the United States as an Allie among civilly recognized global powers.
After 49 years of violating international law it's time the UN implemented biting economic sanctions against Israel
#4 17 hrs ago
Bunk, America abstained from the vote. France, Russia, China and Great Britain could have vetoed the vote on the resolution, but neither country did.
Why didn't Donald Trump consult with Vladimir Putin to solicit Russia's support in having the resolution vetoed if the matter were so important to Donald Trump?
#5 16 hrs ago
The UN seating actual terrorist nations and actors and giving them positions on human rights councils, etc. has made the UN more irrelevant. Israel cannot return to pre-1948 borders, because they would lose their complete defense advantages against the barbarians repeatedly attacking and killing their innocent civilians. Their enemies clearly state they seek to utterly destroy Israel and commit another total genocide against Jews, yet the UN seats these maniacs. That's insane and results only from the impact of threatened terrorism in the world from lunatic Muslims. The political correctness and chickenshit cowardice of the UN politicians has led to dominance by terrorists and the small number completely compromised by their association to the expansionist NATO command, who wouldn't even defend White Europeans from slaughter by Muslims for decades now.
#6 14 hrs ago
That's not forward thinking. Maybe you Israeli sympathizes have loss the lessons from occupying Vietnam and Iraq. China, Russia, France, America and Great Britain are the only nations on the Security Council with veto power who could have voided the vote.
Tough talking Trump will find that any attempt to construct an American embassy in Jerusalem will come with catastrophe consequences and erode the fragile diplomatic relations with Gulf State Arabs, especially those hosting US military bases.
#7 14 hrs ago
As if there were any doubt that Obama is a Muslim at heart and a America hater.
The blind see this.
Merry Christmas Obama. You'll be getting your XMAS card soon.
Traitor
#8 9 hrs ago
If Israel came with military force, ran me off my land, bulldozed my home in order to build apartments for their own citizens you better bet I'd become a terrorist to them. So would most of you hypocrites that see no issue with it so long as it's them and not you.
#9 7 hrs ago
I feel.bad that we give Israel millions and weapons and they kill innocent people with it.
#10 1 hr ago
