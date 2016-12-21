There are on the The Gazette story from 21 hrs ago, titled Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settlements resolution. In it, The Gazette reports that:

In a fiery speech Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked President Barack Obama and the United Nations for the passage a day before of a harsh resolution that criticized Israel's settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Netanyahu said the resolution was part of the "swan song of old world bias against Israel," and he compared Obama to former president Jimmy Carter, who the prime minister called the worst president for Israel and the last to break with a traditional U.S. commitment to support Israel.

